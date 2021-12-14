WWE's Kevin Owens Says Botched Front Flip 'Absolutely Destroyed' His Body
12/14/2021 11:43 AM PT
There was absolutely nothing scripted about the pain Kevin Owens felt after botching a front flip Monday ... 'cause the WWE superstar said his body hurt like hell after he violently bounced it off the ground during a match.
Owens was wrestling Bobby Lashley at the "RAW" event St. Paul, MN. ... when he tried to leap from the ring and flip into his opponent.
Oh noooooooo. Ow. pic.twitter.com/6Ag1g7BawY— Mith Gifs Wrestling (@MithGifs) December 14, 2021 @MithGifs
The problem? Lashley cleared out of the way well before Owens arrived -- sending the 6-foot, 266-pound wrestler crashing into the floor.
You can see in video of the failed move, Owens hit the deck HARD -- landing right on his lower back/tailbone.
"I often get asked what hurt me the most throughout my career and there's 2 specific things that always come to mind," Owens said. "but as of last night, there’s a new answer to add to that list because for some reason, this absolutely destroyed me."
To add insult to injury ... the 37-year-old went on to lose the match to Lashley.
https://t.co/fPA14ThazK pic.twitter.com/vjXJ7GU7XH— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 14, 2021 @FightOwensFight
BTW, if you were wondering -- the other two moves that Owens says hurt him badly both also consisted of him being hit in the back.
https://t.co/fPA14ThazK pic.twitter.com/PJH0lYKIDh— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 14, 2021 @FightOwensFight
Check out the clips Owens shared of those moves. Yeah, definitely don't try those at home.