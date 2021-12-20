Billie Eilish's Porn Troubles Defended by Famous Retired Porn Star Randy Spears
Billie Eilish is brave for speaking out about how watching porn as a kid hurt her adult sex life ... at least according to a retired XXX star, who says she's on to something and young people should pay attention.
Randy Spears, who starred in and directed adult movies for decades tells TMZ ... Billie is absolutely right about the damage porn can inflict on the developing brain.
The way Randy sees it ... pornographic images and movies are way too much for children to understand, and he agrees with Billie that such experiences can have lasting negative effects.
As we reported ... Billie says she was just 11 years old when she started watching "violent" porn and she thinks it caused her to have nightmares, sleep paralysis and bedroom troubles when she started having sex as she grew older.
Randy is applauding Billie for publicly raising the topic. The reality is kids can be exposed to porn so easily now -- with smartphones and tablets -- and he tells us why the singer could be a beacon for young folks wrestling with the same issues she did.