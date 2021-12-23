Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Get Handsy on Hike in St. Barts

Jeff Bezos and his GF Lauren Sanchez are getting back down to Earth for their Christmas vacay -- well, as much as you can when you're the second richest man in the world.

The couple couldn't keep their hands or lips off each other while hiking in St. Barts. The PDA fest went down while there were plenty of other folks on the trail ... but looks like they're too chill to give a damn.

The scenic stroll seems pretty pedestrian compared to what Jeff's been doing a lot of lately ... either riding into orbit himself aboard his Blue Origin spacecraft or greeting his companies astronauts -- like Michael Strahan and William Shatner -- when they touch down.

As you may know, the former journalist and the big-time billionaire went public with their relationship back in January 2019... after Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott announced their high-profile divorce.

Lauren and Jeff have come a long way since then -- and by that we mean they've traveled tens of thousands of miles together. Fabulous trips like this one to the Caribbean island are kinda their thing.