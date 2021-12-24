Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait 'Memba Him?!

New York native Bobcat Goldthwait (real name Robert Francis Goldthwait) gained fame while in his mid-twenties after he parlayed his successful stand-up career into big-screen acting gigs while keeping his signature squawky voice on iconic '80s movies.

BG's recognizable roles include the zany Zed on "Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment," Fred Chaney on the talking horse hit "Hot To Trot," Egg Stork on the seasonal romantic comedy "One Crazy Summer" ... and of course Eliot Loudermilk on the 1988 Christmas classic "Scrooged."