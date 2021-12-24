Kris Jenner Sings 'Jingle Bells' With Travis Barker On Drums
12/24/2021 6:35 AM PT
Kris Jenner is no threat to Mariah Carey for sure, but she did a respectable job with her rendition of "Jingle Bells," with an assist from her future son-in-law.
KJ posted her version of the Xmas staple, as Travis Barker, who produced the tune on "Kravis Records," kept the beat on his drum set. Not bad to have Blink-182 as your backup.
Kourtney Kardashian contributed by playing the song's title.
As for the art on the album cover ... well, it's a back-in-the-day photo, and a good one at that.
It's not the first Kris Jenner release ... back in '85 she recorded "I Like My Friends" to the tune of Randy Newman's "I Love L.A."
The Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party is being toned down this year to COVID. There will still be kids and grandkids and maybe some close friends, but that's about it.