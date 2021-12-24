Kardashian Jenner Christmas Eve Party Scaled Back Because of COVID
12/24/2021 1:00 AM PT
The annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party will be scaled way back for the second year in a row thanks to COVID-19 ... but that doesn't mean the fam won't be able to do a little celebrating themselves.
Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Kris and the family made the decision to hold off on the elaborate bash the family has become known for over the years due to the alarming rise of COVID cases in the area, and all over the country for that matter.
Our sources say Kris will still get her daughters and grandkids together on Christmas Eve, but that's it ... nothing over the top.
Parties in the past have seen huge celeb guests, like J Lo, Paris Hilton, Dave Chappelle, Chrissy Teigen, Toni Braxton, Babyface, Kanye (of course) and even performances by John Legend and Sia.
The big question, of course, is if Kim's new dude, Pete Davidson, will spend part of the Christmas holiday with her. We're told Pete's headed back to NYC to spend time with immediate family. But he's been bouncing back and forth between coasts, so ya never know.
TMZ broke the story, Kim and Pete were spotted grabbing breakfast at the Bev Hills Hotel earlier in the week before Pete cruised around the city in Kim's tricked-out Rolls.
Kanye's still got a Christmas stocking at the home he and Kim once shared -- where she lives with the kids and without him -- but it's a safe bet they'll all spend Christmas Day together as a family.