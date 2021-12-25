Pete Davidson Drives Kim Kardashian's Rolls-Royce to 7-Eleven for Cigarettes

Pete Davidson is venturing out to parts of L.A. where a Rolls-Royce has rarely traveled -- 7-Eleven!!!

Pete was tooling around again Friday in GF Kim Kardashian's tank of a car, breezing into the store that never closes for a pack of smokes.

And, this is interesting ... he's not spending Xmas in Staten Island, which he has called home since birth. He's ensconced in L.A. with Kim, although we're told he's staying at a hotel.

He was also not at the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve soiree ... a scaled-back affair because of COVID.

Kim and Pete are definitely a thing ... they've been bouncing back and forth between coasts to see each other, although it seems Pete's traveling west more than Kim's going east.

They've certainly made the rounds ... grabbing grub at the Bev Hills Hotel after both returned from NYC. They had a very public date on Staten Island last weekend ... where Kim and Pete rented out a private theater just for them ... but they were busted by a bunch of moviegoers who went crazy with their cell phones.