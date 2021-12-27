Studs In The Sheets -- Don't Sleep On 'Em!

12/27/2021 12:30 AM PT
Launch Gallery
If what they say is true and sleep is the best medicine ... then these Hollywood hunks are here to cure whatever ales you!

A kingsize list of dreamy celebs like Tahj Mowry, Kevin McHale, Mark Ronson, Tyler Oakley ... and many more ... have been taking to their Instagram accounts to share some nearly-nude selfies in the sheets while they get a full dose of beauty rest.

Give yourself a pinch because these men in the prone position will have you feeling like you're living in a daydream!

... But whatever you do ... don't sleep on these pictures.

