Bears Star Allen Robinson Says He Lost 10 Pounds In Brutal COVID Battle

Bears Star Allen Robinson I Had Brutal Battle With COVID ... Lost 10 Pounds

12/28/2021 10:57 AM PT
Allen Robinson's fight with COVID-19 was so bad ... the Bears star said he lost 10 pounds -- and is still recovering weeks after contracting the virus.

The wide receiver -- who's missed Chicago's last two games due to COVID -- opened up about his battle with coronavirus on Tuesday ... and he called it all a "beast."

The 28-year-old told reporters he experienced all of the common symptoms associated with COVID -- and added that even though he's getting better, he's still not 100 percent.

"Still kind of fighting through it," Robinson said.

Allen, though, said he's hopeful he can play for the Bears this weekend ... which would be big for the wideout, because he's had a mostly forgettable season so far.

In addition to COVID, Robinson's also battled some injuries ... and he's tallied just 32 catches in 10 games this year.

