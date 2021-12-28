Bears Star Allen Robinson Says He Lost 10 Pounds In Brutal COVID Battle
Bears Star Allen Robinson I Had Brutal Battle With COVID ... Lost 10 Pounds
12/28/2021 10:57 AM PT
Allen Robinson's fight with COVID-19 was so bad ... the Bears star said he lost 10 pounds -- and is still recovering weeks after contracting the virus.
The wide receiver -- who's missed Chicago's last two games due to COVID -- opened up about his battle with coronavirus on Tuesday ... and he called it all a "beast."
The 28-year-old told reporters he experienced all of the common symptoms associated with COVID -- and added that even though he's getting better, he's still not 100 percent.
"Still kind of fighting through it," Robinson said.
Sit back and enjoy @AllenRobinson's most insane catches of 2020.— NFL (@NFL) March 7, 2021 @NFL
You won't regret it. pic.twitter.com/xZp1a9bW6F
Allen, though, said he's hopeful he can play for the Bears this weekend ... which would be big for the wideout, because he's had a mostly forgettable season so far.
In addition to COVID, Robinson's also battled some injuries ... and he's tallied just 32 catches in 10 games this year.