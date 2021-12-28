Bebe Rexha Says She's Struggling Over Weight Gain

Play video content

Bebe Rexha opened up about her struggle with weight over the holidays, and she's clearly having a hard time, but at the same time offering encouragement to others.

The singer said, “So, it is the holidays and I know we’re all supposed to be, like, merry and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays. I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ’cause I feel embarrassed.'”

Rexha then went on to say ... “I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body.”

She went on to say ... “I don’t feel good in my skin, and when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post, and that’s really honestly the reason I haven’t been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to.”

Bebe acknowledged her struggle with body image is from “a place of hurt and confusion.”

In the past she's celebrated her body image, saying she wanted to normalize women who are not wafer-thin. She's blasted body shamers in the past and proudly posted bikini pics, but she's clearly going through it now.