Pilot of Doomed Learjet Screams 'Oh S***' Seconds Before Crash

Learjet Crash Pilot Screams 'Oh S***' Just Before fatal Impact

12/28/2021 9:47 AM PT
DESPERATE SCREAMS

Horrifying audio has surfaced, chronicling the final seconds of a failed landing that left everyone on board a Learjet dead.

The jet crashed Monday night on its final approach to landing at Gillespie Field in San Diego County.

Everything appears normal as the pilot is speaking to the tower. The pilot seems relaxed and everything appears business as usual, but then -- abruptly -- panic sets in.

The pilot screams, "Oh s***, Oh s***, Oh S***!"  His words are followed by a scream, and that's the last transmission.

Facebook / James Wall

All 4 on board were killed. The plane all but disintegrated upon impact, leaving a fireball.

It was raining at the time and the plane struck several power lines. The cause of the crash, however, has yet to be determined.

The crash caused a power outage in the area.

Names of the victims have not yet been revealed.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later