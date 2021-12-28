Pilot of Doomed Learjet Screams 'Oh S***' Seconds Before Crash
12/28/2021 9:47 AM PT
Horrifying audio has surfaced, chronicling the final seconds of a failed landing that left everyone on board a Learjet dead.
The jet crashed Monday night on its final approach to landing at Gillespie Field in San Diego County.
Everything appears normal as the pilot is speaking to the tower. The pilot seems relaxed and everything appears business as usual, but then -- abruptly -- panic sets in.
The pilot screams, "Oh s***, Oh s***, Oh S***!" His words are followed by a scream, and that's the last transmission.
All 4 on board were killed. The plane all but disintegrated upon impact, leaving a fireball.
It was raining at the time and the plane struck several power lines. The cause of the crash, however, has yet to be determined.
The crash caused a power outage in the area.
Names of the victims have not yet been revealed.