Kardashians Business Manager, Angela Kukawski, Dead, Boyfriend Charged with Murder

Kim Kardashian's business manager has been murdered, and the manager's boyfriend has been charged with the crime.

Angie Kukawski repped a bunch of celebs, including Kim. According to the LAPD, Angie had been reported missing and on December 23, police went to an address in Simi Valley where they found her body inside a vehicle.

Her boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, was arrested and charged with her murder.

Police claim Barker killed Angie at her Sherman Oaks home, put her body in the car and drove it to Simi.

Angie worked for a number of other celebs, including Nicki Minaj and Kanye. She also did work for Tupac's estate.

A member of her firm, Todd Bozick, told Variety, “We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski. Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”