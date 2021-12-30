Skater Ryan Sheckler 'Memba Him?!
12/30/2021 12:01 AM PT
Orange County kid Ryan Sheckler brought the world to a grinding halt when he shredded his way to the tops of the podium at an early age as a child skateboard prodigy ... who was flipping his way to gold medals in the Summer X Games at only 13 years of age in 2003.
Sheckler catapulted his career from tech tricks on the coping to some gnarly shows in front of the camera with three seasons of the shredding MTV television shows "Life Of Ryan" in 2007 and a long list of cameos as himself in some rad films.