George Lopez Falls Ill During New Year's Eve Comedy Set and Walks Offstage

Play video content TMZ.com

George Lopez pulled the plug on his New Year's Eve comedy show after becoming ill right in the middle of his set.

The video clip is really short, but you get a sense all is not well. George was performing at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington at around 4 PM when he began struggling.

Eyewitness Sabrina Alvarez tells TMZ George was somewhere between 30 and 45 minutes into his set when he started sweating and asking for water. At first, no one came with a glass, but someone in front finally obliged.

Alvarez says, "You could tell something was wrong, but it was not clear what was wrong."

George said he was sorry, stopped the show and walked off stage.

An ambulance was seen pulling up to the venue, but we don't know if it took George to a hospital.

It is with sincere apologies that we must announce the cancellation of tonight’s 8 pm performance by George Lopez. Please contact your point-of-sale for refund information. pic.twitter.com/jdaIrjhqIA — Muckleshoot Casino Resort (@Muckleshoot_C) January 1, 2022 @Muckleshoot_C

The Casino then announced the 8 PM show was canceled and rescheduled for March 18.