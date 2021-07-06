George Lopez's Restaurant in Crazy Car Crash with Injuries

George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen turned into George Lopez's Car Crash Kitchen ... when a pickup truck smashed into the comedian's restaurant, leaving behind a huge mess!!!

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a driver ran a stop sign Tuesday outside The Brews Hall in Torrance, CA, hitting another car, causing it to spin out of control and sending it crashing into George's joint.

We're told the drivers of the 2 cars were injured, as well as a passenger and a pedestrian ... all 4 were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. No one inside the restaurant was hurt.

As you can see, there's lots of broken glass, busted frames and smashed-up storage racks from where the car crashed into the front entrance, making for a pretty big cleanup job.