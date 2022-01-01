'Impractical Jokers' Joe Gatto Leaving Show After Split with Wife

Joe Gatto, who stars in truTV's "Impractical Jokers," is leaving the group ... and it's all because of family issues.

Joe, who also was a founding member of The Tenderloins, revealed he and his wife have separated and his focus now is on co-parenting their kids.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Gatto said, “Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with ‘Impractical Jokers."

He went on ... “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Joe was in high school when he and some buddies formed The Tenderloins back in '99. "Impractical Jokers" has been on the air for 10 years.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for "Impractical Jokers," the other cast members say they will continue with the show.