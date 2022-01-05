Corey Gamble Supports Tristan Thompson After Khloe Kardashian Apology

Play video content BACKGRID

Corey Gamble looks like he's got Tristan Thompson's back amid all the Khloe Kardashian drama ... because he's got a jersey with Tristan's name on the back.

Kris Jenner's boyfriend was leaving Tuesday's Lakers and Kings game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles when he whipped out a Thompson No. 13 jersey from a bag he was holding. It was game-worn too -- Tristan handed it to him at the end of the game.

Corey made a point of showing the Kings jersey to the paparazzi ... sending the message that he's supporting Tristan in the middle of a very rough week for the NBA star -- which is kinda surprising.

CG and TT have run in the same circles for years with the Kardashians ... so there's a history here -- but, let's face it, Corey's loyalty has gotta be with Kris, and it's hard to imagine she's too happy with Tristan right now.

As you know ... Tristan revealed Monday he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, and promptly apologized to Khloe, who he was publicly dating last year when Nichols got pregnant.

Tristan also delivered a bouquet of roses to True ahead of his apology to her mother.

So far, the Kardashians have yet to publicly respond to Tristan's confession and apology -- but Corey's sending a strong message by heading home with TT's jersey.