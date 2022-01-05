Dog Flags Down Cops, Saves His Owners After Car Crash

Lassie lives!!! Or at least the spirit of Lassie lives on in a German shepherd named Tinsley -- the pup not only survived a car accident but helped flag down first responders to rescue his hooman!

Cops in New Hampshire say they got a call around 10 PM Tuesday for a loose German shepherd on a highway near the NH/VT border. When officers responded, the dog refused to come close to them, and it ran away. Cops followed the dog, who led them to the scene of a nasty crash.

Here is a photo of the adorable hero herself, a 1-year-old Shiloh shepherd named Tinsley.

It turns out Tinsley and his owner had been in a terrible truck accident. Tinsley was able to escape, but police realized 2 other people had been ejected from the truck and were seriously injured.

Cops called for an ambulance, and all involved were taken to the hospital for further treatment.