Dog Flags Down Cops, Saves His Owners After Car Crash

Tinsley the German Shepherd Saves Owner by Flagging Down Cop After Highway Crash
1/5/2022 8:57 AM PT
Lassie lives!!! Or at least the spirit of Lassie lives on in a German shepherd named Tinsley -- the pup not only survived a car accident but helped flag down first responders to rescue his hooman!
Cops in New Hampshire say they got a call around 10 PM Tuesday for a loose German shepherd on a highway near the NH/VT border. When officers responded, the dog refused to come close to them, and it ran away. Cops followed the dog, who led them to the scene of a nasty crash.
Here is a photo of the adorable hero herself, a 1-year-old Shiloh shepherd named Tinsley. pic.twitter.com/kJflH76bTN— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) January 5, 2022 @WCVB
It turns out Tinsley and his owner had been in a terrible truck accident. Tinsley was able to escape, but police realized 2 other people had been ejected from the truck and were seriously injured.
Cops called for an ambulance, and all involved were taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Tinsley was miraculously uninjured. Not-so-miraculously, the pooch is being hailed as a hero. Good boy, Tinsley!