John Mulaney Finalizes Divorce with Anna Marie Tendler

John Mulaney is now officially divorced ... signing papers to finalize things with his ex, Anna Marie Tendler.

According to a legal filing, Mulaney and Tendler ended things Thursday in NYC -- about 4 months after he filed to divorce her. The pair married in July 2014, and did not have any kids together. It's unclear if they'd signed a prenup.

John and Tendler first split in October 2020.

The divorce agreement makes it official, but John's already done plenty of moving on from that relationship -- as TMZ first reported, Olivia Munn gave birth to the couple's son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, on November 24.

John posted an adorable photo of Malcolm on Christmas Eve with the cute caption, "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."