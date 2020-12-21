John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab for Cocaine, Alcohol Abuse

Breaking News

John Mulaney will be spending the holidays away from friends and family, he's checked into rehab to treat cocaine and alcohol abuse after relapsing ... TMZ has confirmed.

The comedian entered rehab this past weekend and will spend the next 60 days at a facility in Pennsylvania. John's reportedly not fighting rehab ... and his friends and family are happy that he's getting the help he needs.

According to Page Six, which first reported the news, John struggled to stay sober during the pandemic. John, who had been sober since he was 23, was no stranger to openly talking about his struggles ... admitting his dabbling with prescription and illegal drugs.

Just last year, he said he started drinking at just 13 years old ... and drank for attention. John said he didn't know how to act ... until booze made him hilarious again.

But, the struggles didn't end there. The 38-year-old comedian told Esquire for a September cover story that the drinking ultimately led to him using drugs. He said, "I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it."