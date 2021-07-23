John Mulaney Files for Divorce from Anna Marie Tendler

For a couple of months now, John Mulaney's plans had been to file for divorce ... and he's finally pulled the trigger.

According to court records ... the comedian filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler Friday in New York court. They married on July 5, 2014, after meeting in the late 2000s on Martha's Vineyard.

It's unclear if they had a prenup or if they've struck a property settlement before filing ... but one thing we know ... this plan had been in the works for some time now. A spokesman for the comedian confirmed to Page Six he asked for a divorce back in February.

You may recall John had checked himself into rehab back in December for 60 days at a facility in Pennsylvania.

As we reported ... John struggled to stay sober during the pandemic. The comedian, who had been sober since he was 23, was no stranger to openly talking about his struggles ... admitting his dabbling with prescription and illegal drugs.