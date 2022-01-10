Britney Spear's Ex Jason Alexander, Pleads Guilty To Stalking, Gets Probation

Britney Spears may be a free woman, but that's not the case for her ex Jason Alexander ... he's been tethered to probation after pleading guilty to stalking, TMZ has learned.

According to the Franklin Police Department, Jason was arrested on Dec. 30 and taken to the Williamson County Jail in Tennessee. He was eventually charged with violation of a protective order and aggravated stalking.

District Attorney General Kim Helper tells TMZ ... Jason pled guilty to misdemeanor stalking on Jan. 4 and was given 11 months, 29 days of probation. As part of the deal, he'll have to undergo a mental health screening and submit to random drug screenings.

Helper added Alexander won't be allowed to have any contact with the female victim. The nature of their relationship is unclear.

As you might recall, Britney and Jason dated back in '04. They abruptly got married in Vegas ... but that lasted all of 55 hours and the marriage was annulled shortly thereafter.

Jason later claimed Britney's team forced them to end the relationship and made it hard for the two to communicate afterward ... and while she seems to be in a better place these days, Jason's clearly struggling.

Last January, he was hit with a DUI and other charges related to drug possession ... later in August, he was arrested for trespassing into a "non-secure" area at a Nashville airport.