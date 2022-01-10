'L&HH' Star Moniece Slaughter Ordered To Steer Clear From Alleged Attack Victim

Moniece Slaughter is being ordered to stay away from a person who claims the "Love & Hip Hop" star attacked them at a birthday bash for Cardi B.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... the partygoer claims Moniece went on the offensive at the event, trying to punch them before throwing a drink at them and striking others with the beverage.

In the docs, the person also says Moniece has been using her fame to harass them ... smearing their name with false allegations.

The partygoer beelined it to court last week, and a judge signed off on a restraining order against Moniece.

Tons of celebs were at the party ... including Offset.

The protective order requires Moniece to stay at least 100 yards away from her alleged victim ... and MS is barred from contacting or harassing them, although the judge stopped short of barring all social media comments.