NFL Fan Yells Anti-Gay Slur At Patrick Mahomes' Brother Before Broncos Game

An NFL fan was captured on video yelling an anti-gay slur at Patrick Mahomes' brother before the Chiefs took on the Broncos on Sunday.

The incident went down at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver ... when Jackson Mahomes and Patrick's fiancee, Brittany Matthews, were down on the field taking pregame pictures and videos.

You can hear in footage from the scene, a fan in the stands clearly yelling for Jackson with a homophobic slur repeatedly.

"Hey, Ma-H**o!" the fan screamed. "Ma-H**o!"

The offensive comments were so loud, Brittany actually heard them ... and yelled back at the man several times, "That's rude!"

It's unclear if there were further interactions between the Mahomes family, the fan and stadium security.

