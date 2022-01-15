Britney Spears Has New Message for Sister Jamie Lynn After Interview

Britney Spears is once again telling us how she really feels about her sister, Jamie Lynn, and it seems like she's taking her foot off her neck a bit ... if only slightly.

BS wrote another notes essay for her little sis, which is perhaps even more direct than her previous one from a couple days ago -- and this time, her message is ... say what you will, but we both know I was put through hell, and you much less so.

Britney starts her remarks with this ... "I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing !!!! But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me !!!"

She adds, "What Dad did to me, they don't even do that to criminals … so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honesty insane to me !!!"

There's a lot to unpack in Britney's latest thoughts, but essentially ... it boils down to her rehashing claims against her dad -- alleging she was treated worse than a prisoner -- and then going on to say that she doesn't understand JL's seemingly neutral position on things.

Britney says, "We are supposed to have each other's back … but what you're saying just truly confuses me !!! All I know is I love you unconditionally !!! So go ahead and say whatever you want … it's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this !!! You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most !!!"

Britney goes on to say that when she was away at a facility for months on end, she felt like Jamie Lynn abandoned her ... and only resurfaced, half-heartedly, when Brit took her grievances public.

Of course, this all comes on the heels of Jamie Lynn doing an interview with ABC's "Nightline" ... where she dished a lot of unflattering stories about Britney, which BS takes issue with.

Play video content ABC

Britney ends by saying ... "Say whatever you want to say just know I do know your real heart more than anyone !!! It's your life and you deserve a beautiful life !!!! I wish I would be able to do what you're doing and do interviews !!! I'm scared of all of it … I admire you for being strong … just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything !!!"