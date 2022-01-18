Cardinals Star Budda Baker Hospitalized After Brutal Collision With Rams RB

Very scary moment during the Cardinals vs. Rams playoff game on Monday ... Arizona star Budda Baker needed to be taken to the hospital following a violent collision with an L.A. player.

In the third quarter of the Rams' blowout win, Baker -- a Pro Bowler this season -- was attempting to make a tackle on Cam Akers, when the two brutally slammed heads.

Prayers up for Budda Baker pic.twitter.com/6UwR2cFTB3 — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) January 18, 2022 @RotoStJournal

Video of the play shows Baker immediately went limp, appearing to be knocked unconscious as soon as the impact happened.

The 26-year-old laid on the ground for several minutes, before trainers strapped him to a backboard and eventually loaded him into an ambulance.

Budda Baker was moving his hands. Hopefully a good sign 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TzCsQLrqIZ — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 18, 2022 @MrMatthewCFB

Thankfully, the Cardinals announced their star player never lost movement or feeling in his extremities ... and was both alert and communicative.

Baker later tweeted he's doing "good" ... writing, "Thank you all for the prayers. I am doing good."

There's been no word yet if the Arizona safety has been released from the hospital.

Cam Akers is going to hell bruh pic.twitter.com/dl2GnyhQ3Z — BaL (@GoldenBalmung) January 18, 2022 @GoldenBalmung

Akers -- who actually taunted Baker following the hit -- apologized for his actions ... saying in a tweet of his own, "I didn’t know he was hurt after the play but I have nothing but respect for him."

The Cardinals season is now over following the 34-11 loss, while the Rams will travel to Tampa Bay this weekend to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.