Olivia Culpo Wears Another 'Revealing' Outfit Upon Returning from Mexico

Olivia Culpo didn't want to change out of her "risqué" outfit while 30,000 feet in the air upon returning from Mexico, so she didn't ... it was simply the airline that got swapped out.

The model touched down Monday at LAX after nearly a week-long trip to Cabo with her sister and boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, and while they were all leaving the airport ... OC was seen rocking yet another revealing outfit, much like she was when first flying out.

As you see ... it's another crop-top leading outfit, showing off her midsection. Besides the color, it's nearly identical to what she was wearing 5 days ago when she and the crew allegedly got called out by American Airlines. The main difference ... on the return she's wearing leggings instead of shorts.

Olivia and co. apparently ditched AA to come home. We're hearing they actually flew Delta for the return flight, and wouldn't you know it -- no need to cover up with them, it seems!

Play video content @auroraculpo / Instagram

You'll recall ... CMC had to give up his hoodie when Olivia was apparently asked to put on a blouse, as the airline seemed to think she was a little too hot to handle for passengers.