Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Show Off Ripped Bods On Mexico Vacation

No playoffs, no problem for Christian McCaffrey ... the NFL superstar just revealed he's doing fine without post-season football, showing vacation is treating him and Olivia Culpo REALLY well in a steamy pic on Monday.

The Carolina Panthers running back's girlfriend posted the sexy photo of the two on their Mexico vacay this month ... and, yeah, there's clearly not much sadness going on over not playing this weekend.

McCaffrey's 6-pack and massive biceps are on full display, while Culpo's insanely toned figure pops in a red bikini.

Olivia -- who's been with McCaffrey in Cabo for the past few days -- captioned the pic with a red heart, and comments about their stunning bodies are already flowing in, with Jessie James Decker writing, "Danggggggg🔥🔥🔥🔥."

We're sure McCaffrey and Culpo would prefer to be prepping for a Super Bowl right now (remember, Culpo had told us earlier this season she thought the Panthers could make a run) ... but after getting to see this pic, we're glad they're not.