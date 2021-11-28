Christian McCaffrey's GF Olivia Culpo Smelling Super Bowl W/ Cam Back At QB

Play video content TMZSports.com

With Cam Newton back in Carolina, Olivia Culpo's feeling a Super Bowl coming ... telling TMZ Sports the QB and her BF, Christian McCaffrey, can now easily win a ring this season!

We got the model -- who's been dating McCaffrey for about two years now -- out in L.A. ... and we had to ask for her thoughts on the Panthers now that Cam's made his return.

Olivia kept things short and sweet ... telling us yes, she absolutely believes her man and his team could make a run at the Lombardi Trophy with Newton under center again.

Of course, Newton's first game back as the starting signal-caller didn't go so well ... the Panthers lost to the Washington Football Team, 27-21.

But, Cam did play well -- rushing for 46 yards and a TD while also throwing for 189 yards and 2 TDs -- and there does seem to be optimism in Carolina that the Panthers could get into the playoffs and make some noise there.