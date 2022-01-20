Katya Elise Henry Pens Mushy Love Note For Tyler Herro's Birthday

Tyler Herro's girlfriend just poured her heart out for his 22nd birthday ... penning an emotional tribute to the Miami Heat baller on his big day.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, boyfriend, baby daddy, my dawg, my rock, my twin, my soulmate, my heart," Katya Elise Henry said on Instagram ... sharing a pic of the couple getting cozy on a boat in South Beach.

"I am so proud of the man and daddy to Zya you’ve become. You are wise beyond your years, it’s my favorite thing about you."

KEH gushes over Herro as the "most genuine, giving, loving, smart, driven, hard working" and "most focused" guy she's ever met ... all while being a dedicated father and partner.

"This man does it all," she added. "I love doing life with you! You are so appreciated and I am so grateful for your love. You deserve everything and more. I love tfffff out of you Tyler ❤️"

Herro and Henry became an item early in 2020 ... with the sharp-shooter seemingly shooting his shot on social media. They've been inseparable ever since ... and welcomed their daughter in September 2021.