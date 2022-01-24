Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!

1/24/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 19
Before this adorable baby was one of the lead roles in an epic franchise film series, he was just another blonde boy growing up in Melbourne, Australia.

This little cutie may be a big-time actor, but he's not the only one in his famous family who is a sight for sore eyes on the screen ... he is one of three successful brothers in the industry. Even though he is known for a popular trilogy adapted for film, he has also shown off his romantic-comedy skills in the past.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

Can you guess who he is?

