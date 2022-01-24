Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Showers Fans With Champagne After OT Win
Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Showers Fans W/ Champagne ... After Wild OT Win
1/24/2022 7:08 AM PT
Brittany Matthews doused fans in champagne to celebrate the Chiefs' insane win over the Bills ... shaking up a bottle and spraying it all over the crowd from her suite.
Patrick Mahomes' fiancée was fired up like it was the Super Bowl ... celebrating after her man's 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in overtime, which sealed a 42-36 victory and a spot in the AFC Championship Game.
Mahomes' little brother, Jackson, caught it all on camera -- showing Matthews unloading the entire bottle on fans in the lower bowl.
MAHOMES TO KELCE FOR THE WIN 🔥 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ghrN1FFips— Overtime (@overtime) January 24, 2022 @overtime
No word on how the crowd handled the wet celebration -- after all, it was close to freezing in Kansas City -- but we take it folks were too pumped up to care.
Mahomes finished the game with 378 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air and 69 yards and a TD on the ground.
Britt shared the celebration on her IG ... saying, "Chiefs Kingdom, YALL ROCK🔥💯 #nextround"
The party might continue at Arrowhead Stadium if the Chiefs beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Jan. 30.
So, if your seats are under Britt's suite -- bring an umbrella!!