Rey Mysterio Not Retiring, Having Too Much Fun Wrestling W/ Son Dominik

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rey Mysterio will be a WWE Hall of Famer someday, but the KING of the 619 tells TMZ Sports he isn't ready to retire yet 'cause he's having too much fun wrestling with his son Dominik.

We talked to the 47-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of the highly anticipated Royal Rumble ... and asked if thoughts of leaving the wrestling biz for good ever creep into his mind.

"I think this is the time I've been enjoying the most 'cause I get to step in there with my son, I get to guide him, I get to see his growth, I interact with the fans," Rey says.

Mysterio -- whose career in the squared circle spanned more than three decades -- admits the wear and tear on the body can be exhausting ... but he's thankful his schedule ain't as hectic as it once was in the past.

The WWE legend told us he's having a blast -- and really enjoys the love he's getting from fans -- but knows he can't wrestle forever and that's a bridge he'll inevitably have to cross.

"I think the moment that I go back and re-watch a match that I have and see myself slowing down, then I'll say, 'you know what Rey? Damn, it's time to hang it up now'," Mysterio says.

Despite having an in-ring reputation as a high-flyer, Rey -- who recently landed the cover of WWE 2K22 -- says he still gets butterflies for him and Dominik every time one of them hits the curtain to walk out and perform.

"I still get nervous before I walk out there. It's just something that I have. I can't get those feelings away. So, on top of being nervous for myself, now I gotta be nervous for my son too because as a father, you want him to do good."