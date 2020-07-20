WWE's Rey Mysterio 'Loses Eyeball' In Live Match, Seth Rollins Pukes!
7/20/2020 6:37 AM PT
It was like a scene outta 'Kill Bill' -- a WWE superstar had his eye popped out of his head on live TV!!
And, just like that scene in 'Kill Bill' -- it was totally scripted and not real!!!
Still kinda gross/cool though ... that is, if you dig content involving a detached eyeball!
Here's the deal ... Rey Mysterio was taking on Seth Rollins on Sunday in a match dubbed the Eye For an Eye at an event called The Horror Show.
Rollins took control and shoved Rey's eye into the corner of the steel steps -- and the POP GOES THE EYEBALL!!!
It wasn't exactly as violent and gory as when Pai Mei snatched the peeper from Elle Driver's head ... but still, gnarly!
Rollins -- playing up the moment -- was so "grossed out" by the bloody eyeball forced himself to BARF! So gross!!
Don't worry, Mysterio was tended to by "paramedics" at ringside ... and if we were to guess, his eyeball is probably going to be okay.
