WWE's Rey Mysterio 'Loses Eyeball' In Live Match ... Seth Rollins Pukes!!!

Play video content Breaking News WWE

It was like a scene outta 'Kill Bill' -- a WWE superstar had his eye popped out of his head on live TV!!

And, just like that scene in 'Kill Bill' -- it was totally scripted and not real!!!

Still kinda gross/cool though ... that is, if you dig content involving a detached eyeball!

Here's the deal ... Rey Mysterio was taking on Seth Rollins on Sunday in a match dubbed the Eye For an Eye at an event called The Horror Show.

Rollins took control and shoved Rey's eye into the corner of the steel steps -- and the POP GOES THE EYEBALL!!!

It wasn't exactly as violent and gory as when Pai Mei snatched the peeper from Elle Driver's head ... but still, gnarly!

Rollins -- playing up the moment -- was so "grossed out" by the bloody eyeball forced himself to BARF! So gross!!