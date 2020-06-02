Rob Gronkowski Loses WWE 24/7 Title to R-Truth, Focusing on NFL Again
Rob Gronkowski Loses WWE 24/7 Title to R-Truth ... Focusing on NFL Again
6/2/2020 5:46 AM PT
IT'S ALL OVER, BABY!!!
Rob Gronkowski's run as WWE's 24/7 champion came to a screeching halt on Monday -- when he was pinned by R-Truth while shooting a TikTok video.
Yep, that's a real sentence.
Gronk -- who won the belt at Wrestlemania 36 back in April -- has since unretired from football and signed a contract with the Tampa bay Buccaneers. So, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before someone else took his WWE belt.
WE HAVE A NEW #247CHAMPION AND HIS NAME IS @RonKillings!!!@RobGronkowski didn't see THAT coming! 😲😂#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/e8uWkbQsLS— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2020 @WWE
And, that time came on "Raw" ... while Gronk and his pal Goon began to shoot their TikTok, R-Truth was waiting in the yard while disguised as a gardener.
Suddenly, Goon unzipped his shirt -- revealing an official WWE referee uniform -- and R-Truth came firing in for a surprise pin.
1, 2, 3 -- it's over!!!
"You gotta be serious man," Goon said after he counted Gronk out ... "You got a new career starting! You're with the Bucs now!"
As for R-Truth ... this is the 36th time he's won the 24/7 belt!!!
So, congrats ... again?!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.