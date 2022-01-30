Strip Club Crazy Horse 3 Accepting Bitcoin for Lap Dances

Here's the latest offering in Las Vegas and a sign of things to come ... one famous strip club is now accepting cryptocurrency for lap dances!!!

The good folks over at Crazy Horse III tell TMZ ... customers can now pay for their dances with Bitcoin, and they're one of the only strip clubs in the country where you can use digital currency for adult entertainment.

CH3 says the Bitcoin option will allow folks to get lap dances and tip entertainers with no paper trail at all ... which, of course, makes it totally COVID-safe with no paper money getting exchanged.

Here's how it works ... guests scan a QR code for an instant Bitcoin payment transaction through their crypto wallet, trading Bitcoin for "dance dollars" which are valid towards lap dances and tips.

The gentlemen's club started accepting Bitcoin for VIP bottle purchase packages back in July 2020, but high customer demand moved them to expand cryptocurrency's buying power.