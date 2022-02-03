Univ. Of Alabama Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding Arrested For DUI

Pete Golding -- the defensive coordinator for the Univ. of Alabama football team -- was arrested early Thursday morning for DUI ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Northport Police Department in Alabama tells us Golding -- real name Stephen Thomas Golding -- was arrested at around 1 AM.

According to the rep, Golding was pulled over on suspicion of DUI ... and "probable cause was found" to arrest him. Jail records show he's still in custody.

Further details surrounding the arrest were not made available.

Golding has been on Nick Saban's staff at Bama since the 2018 season. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2019 -- and helped lead the Tide to the National Championship games in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Golding is considered an ace recruiter who helped Bama land the #2 recruiting class in the country on Wednesday's National Signing Day.