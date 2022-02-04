Ex-NFL GM Doug Whaley Says League Infrastructure Won't Change Unless Players Boycott

Play video content TMZSports.com

Former Bills GM Doug Whaley is hopeful Brian Flores' lawsuit brings about changes in the NFL ... but he tells TMZ Sports he's sure the only way the league's infrastructure will change quickly is if players boycott.

We spoke with Whaley following the filing of Flores' lawsuit ... and he told us in order to really see change, he believes it's going to take much more than the ex-Miami Dolphins coach's legal documents.

"[Flores' lawsuit] will hopefully move the needle," Whaley said. "But to really make change and affect change is when players stand up and start talking about withholding their services."

Whaley tells us if media companies and sponsors -- the ones that help pay billions of dollars to the NFL -- follow suit ... he then could see the league altering its way of thinking.

"To really affect change with billionaires," Whaley said, "you hit them where they really are concerned. It's not people's feelings. It's their bank accounts."

"When that starts getting affected," he added, "I bet you change will happen a lot sooner."

Doug also tells us he thinks Flores should get another shot at a head coaching gig in the NFL ... though, after the lawsuit's filing, he's now uncertain that will happen.