Ex-NFL DB Captain Munnerlyn Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Woman

Former NFL DB Captain Munnerlyn -- who started 85 games in his 10-year career -- was arrested last month ... after he was accused of getting violent with a woman.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, Munnerlyn allegedly roughed up a woman in North Carolina back on Jan. 3.

In the docs, officials say Munnerlyn struck a female in the face with his foot. They also say the ex-Carolina Panthers cornerback strangled her, resulting in bruises and scratches.

Further details surrounding the alleged incident were not made immediately available ... but the docs show Munnerlyn was arrested and bonded out of jail just days after the allegations were made.

The documents show Munnerlyn was hit with two charges, assault on a female and assault by strangulation. He's due in court for a hearing on the matter on March 1, the docs show.

We reached out to Munnerlyn for comment, but so far, no word back yet.