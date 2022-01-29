Ex-NFL TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins Arrested For Domestic Violence
1/29/2022 11:19 AM PT
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, former NFL tight end, was arrested for misdemeanor assault (domestic violence) and felony harassment on Friday in Washington State, TMZ Sports has learned.
The 29-year-old former 2nd round draft pick was booked into a county jail around 9 PM. He is still in custody, and bail has not yet been set.
The details surrounding the arrest are currently unclear.
According to court records, ASJ was officially booked for "misdemeanor assault/domestic violence" and "felony harassment threats/domestic violence or death threats."
It's not the first time Seferian-Jenkins has been in trouble with the law. He was busted at least 3 times for DUI. In 2020, he cut a deal with officials to defer prosecution on his latest driving under the influence charge ... on the condition he kept his nose clean.
Now, those charges could be pursued once again ... in addition to the new domestic violence charges.
Jenkins was the 38th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft -- going to the Bucs -- after a standout career at the University of Washington. After 2+ seasons in Tampa, Seferian-Jenkins signed with the NY Jets in 2016. In 2018, he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Patriots signed ASJ in 2019 .. but released him before the season started. That's the last time he played professional football.
Seferian-Jenkins had a solid career ... catching 116 balls for 1,160 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
If ultimately convicted, Austin could face years in prison, in addition to a large fine.
Story developing ...