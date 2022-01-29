NFL Player Damon Arnette Arrested For Assault W/ A Deadly Weapon In Las Vegas
1/29/2022 8:40 AM PT
More troubling news for NFL player Damon Arnette ... the former 1st round draft pick was arrested Friday night in Las Vegas after he allegedly threatened a valet with a gun, TMZ Sports has learned.
The 25-year-old cornerback was busted for assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance after a dispute allegedly occurred at the Park MGM on Las Vegas Boulevard.
It's unclear what drug Arnette allegedly had on him.
A witness tells us Damon attempted to retrieve a car without a valet ticket ... leading to a dispute. We're told Arnette pulled a gun, and the police were eventually called.
This is just the latest issue with the former Ohio State star. Arnette was cut by the Raiders in November after a video surfaced appearing to show Damon threatening someone with a gun.
Dawg wtf is going on in Las Vegas? Look at Raiders CB Damon Arnette flexing a gun saying he gon kill somebody smh pic.twitter.com/PiJKT5Cyq7— Robert 💔💔 (@RobertRaymond46) November 6, 2021 @RobertRaymond46
Arnette is also being sued by a woman who claims he hit her car, injuring her, and left the scene of the accident.
Damon was recently signed by the Kansas City Chiefs to a reserves/futures contract ... meaning he isn't on the active roster right now, but the team has his rights for the future.