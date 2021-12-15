Miami Dolphins Sign Damon Arnette After Raiders Cut Him Over Gun Video

Damon Arnette -- who was cut by the Raiders after he recorded himself waving around firearms while threatening somebody -- has just been signed by the Dolphins.

The team announced the move Wednesday ... saying it's added Arnette to its practice squad just over one month after the Raiders released him.

The move is surprising -- because while Arnette, a former first-round pick, is talented, his off-field issues have certainly raised some concerns.

The 25-year-old defensive back has been hit with 2 lawsuits in the past year -- with one alleging he injured a woman during a car crash in 2020.

Of course, disturbing video of Arnette brandishing guns also surfaced in November -- and in the clip, the former Ohio State star can be heard making threats to somebody.

"I swear to God I will kill you, n****," Arnette says in the footage. "On everything I love, I will kill you, n****. You talking crazy."

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said after releasing the corner that the video was "unacceptable."

"We can not stand the video of Damon with a gun threatening to take a life," Mayock told reporters at the time ... "The bottom line; the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior."