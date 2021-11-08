Raiders Cut Damon Arnette After Threatening Gun Video Surfaces

The Las Vegas Raiders have just released Damon Arnette ... after the former first-round pick was seen on video waving around firearms and threatening to kill somebody.

The footage of the 25-year-old -- who was taken #19 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft -- was posted on social media last week and eventually went viral over the weekend.

Dawg wtf is going on in Las Vegas? Look at Raiders CB Damon Arnette flexing a gun saying he gon kill somebody smh

It featured Arnette brandishing three different kinds of guns ... all while telling someone, "I swear to God I will kill you, n****. On everything I love, I will kill you, n****. You talking crazy."

Arnette repeated several more times in the video that he would "real deal kill you, my n****."

The release ultimately ends Arnette's rocky tenure in Vegas ... and GM Mike Mayock said it was a very difficult decision, but the team could not tolerate the video.

After joining the Raiders in 2020, Arnette struggled as a rookie ... and then had trouble getting playing time this season due to his poor play.

Off the field, he hasn't had much more success ... 'cause he's been hit with two lawsuits this year -- with one alleging he injured a woman during a car crash in 2020.

In the other, Arnette was accused of spitting on a valet worker at the Aria Hotel & Casino in Vegas.