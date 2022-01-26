Raiders' Nate Hobbs Was Under Legal Limit During DUI Arrest, Prosecutors Say

Big break for Nate Hobbs in his DUI case ... prosecutors say toxicology results revealed the Raiders player was UNDER the legal limit of .08 during his arrest earlier this month.

The Clark County District Attorney's Office made the announcement Wednesday ... saying blood analysis following Hobbs' Jan. 3 arrest in Las Vegas showed "Hobbs was under the legal limit for a DUI charge."

Prosecutors say as a result of the tests ... they did not pursue a DUI charge against Hobbs, and instead, they say the NFL cornerback ended up pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful manners of driving -- careless driving.

Prosecutors said in a statement they hit Hobbs with that charge after they say he fell asleep at the wheel of his car in an exit lane of a parking garage at a Vegas hotel -- just hours after Hobbs and the Raiders beat the Colts in Indianapolis.

Prosecutors say as part of Hobbs' guilty plea, he agreed to "pay a $685 fine, complete a victim impact panel, and complete 20 hours of community service."

The prosecutors added that if Hobbs does not complete the requirements, he faces a 30-day jail sentence.

"After reviewing the facts of the case, and the fact that the result of the blood-alcohol test placed Mr. Hobbs under the legal limit for a DUI charge, my office determined that this was the most appropriate disposition in this case," Clark County D.A. Steve Wolfson said in a statement.

"Mr. Hobbs' case will progress through the normal channels of the justice system, as would any other case with similar circumstances."

Wolfson added, "Additionally, he will be submitting to an alcohol treatment program provided by the National Football League and the NFL Players' Association."

Hobbs -- who played in the Raiders' playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals days after the arrest -- is due back in court for a hearing on the matter in March.