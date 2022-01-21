Raiders' Nate Hobbs Cited For Reportedly Driving 110 MPH, 2 Weeks After DUI Arrest

More trouble for Nate Hobbs -- the Raiders rookie was busted for reportedly driving well over the speed limit on Sunday ... just 2 weeks after he was arrested for DUI.

TMZ Sports has confirmed ... the 22-year-old cornerback was cited for reckless driving on Jan. 16. According to 8 News Now, Nevada State Police Highway Patrol clocked him driving 110 miles per hour in a 65.

Hobbs was issued a citation ... and his car was reportedly towed from the scene.

We broke the story -- Hobbs was arrested for DUI around 4 AM on Jan. 3 ... just hours after the Raiders' road win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Cops say they found Hobbs passed out in his car in the exit ramp of a parking garage ... and claim he smelled like booze and had "glassy watery eyes."

Hobbs was arrested after cops claim he did not do well on field sobriety tests, but his attorneys released a statement saying there were serious concerns it did not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law based on the facts relayed by Vegas police.

Hobbs' recent run-ins with the law are obviously not the first time someone from this Raiders team has allegedly acted recklessly in a vehicle -- Henry Ruggs is accused of getting drunk, speeding in his car and then killing a woman and her dog in a wreck in Las Vegas in November.