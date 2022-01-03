Raiders' Nate Hobbs Arrested For DUI ... Allegedly Passed Out In His Car In Vegas

... Allegedly Passed Out In His Car In Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested for DUI just hours after the team's huge win over the Colts ... after cops say the rookie was found passed out in his car in Vegas.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... cops responded to The Cromwell Hotel around 4 AM on Monday, after they say witnesses saw Hobbs asleep at the wheel on a parking lot exit ramp.

Our sources say officers made contact with the football player ... and eventually arrested him after they claim he did not do well in field sobriety tests.

Jail records show the 22-year-old was booked into the Clark County Detention Center at 6:38 AM.

A jail official tells us Hobbs was booked on one count of misdemeanor DUI and is currently in the process of being released from custody. The jail official added that Hobbs has a court date set for May.

Hobbs started as corner for the Raiders in their win over the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday ... recording 4 combined tackles.

The arrest comes just two months after Hobbs' former Raiders teammate, Henry Ruggs, was accused of driving drunk and slamming his Corvette into 23-year-old Tina Tintor's Rav4.

Tintor's vehicle caught on fire, and officials determined she burned to death. Ruggs was later hit with multiple charges over the incident -- including two felony DUI counts.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are just days away from the biggest game of their season ... they can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Hobbs' status for the game is now unclear.