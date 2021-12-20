Raiders LB Will Compton's Mom Tragically Dies Hours Before Browns Game

Horrible news ... Raiders linebacker Will Compton says his mom tragically died just hours before Las Vegas' game against the Browns.

"I am heart broken to let you know my mom suddenly passed away last night," Compton said in a statement on his social media page just before the Cleveland-Raiders kickoff on Monday. "I am headed home to be with family."

He continued, "It has been a brutal last 16 hours."

Compton -- who's been in the NFL since 2013 -- had just signed with the Raiders earlier this month ... and had just posted Sunday about how excited he was to play for the team.

The Raiders announced early Monday morning that the 32-year-old would miss the Cleveland game.

"Please love on your moms and keep my family in your thoughts and prayers," Compton said. "Our mom was everything to us."

Several NFL players have already reached out to support Compton on social media, with Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs offering thoughts and prayers.