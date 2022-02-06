Dana White Sponsors NASCAR Stock Car, Betting Up To $25K On Race

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dana White is stepping in a whole new arena -- the UFC Prez tells TMZ Sports his whiskey brand sponsored his very own stock car and is confident in the vehicle, he's prepared to bet $10-25K it'll win its first-ever NASCAR race.

White says Howler Head Whiskey teamed up with Trackhouse Racing -- a professional stock car auto racing team co-owned by Pitbull -- to sponsor a car for this weekend's NASCAR race at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

"I'm going to bet anywhere from $10-25,000 on this car," White said. "I don't know what the odds are yet, but I want to win. I love this type of stuff."

Dana tells us the car was brought to Las Vegas from Charlotte -- so he could check out the freshly wrapped car -- before making its final stop in L.A. for Sunday's race.

Check out the ride, the car features a sick exterior design ... with the Howler Head logo on the side.

The UFC boss -- who's a mastermind at promoting -- told us that he got a visit from one of Pitbull's business partners, Justin Marks, and a discussion about the future of their respective sports ... peaked his interest in Nascar.

"I'm into this," Dana said. "I love the idea our fanbase does cross over with NASCAR and the NFL. I love this type of stuff."

White has a fight at the UFC's APEX Center Saturday night ... and is shooting a show on Sunday, so he won't be able to watch the car in person, but you can bet he's going to keep a close eye on the race.