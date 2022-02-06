Joel McHale Says Seahawks Won't Break Up W/ Russell Wilson, Not Even For Rodgers

Play video content TMZSports.com

Relax Seahawks fans ... Russell Wilson isn't going anywhere, at least that's what Joel McHale thinks, telling TMZ Sports he believes the star QB will be under center next season in Seattle.

We spoke with Joel -- maybe the biggest Seahawks fan on the planet -- out at LAX this week ... and he told us he believes there will be no break up between Russ and the 'Hawks this offseason.

In fact, McHale said even if his beloved team could replace Wilson with Aaron Rodgers ... he said he still wouldn't want Russ and Seattle to part ways.

"He's a very rare athlete," McHale said of Wilson. "We're perfectly good with Russell Wilson. I want Russell Wilson. They're going to erect statues to him in Seattle. You'll see."

As for Pete Carroll, McHale thinks the head coach will for sure be back with the Seahawks next season too.