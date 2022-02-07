Action Bronson Signs Hot Dog for Fan

Play video content TMZ.com

Action Bronson added his signature to another random food item, but this time it wasn't a pizza crust ... it was an L.A. street hot dog!!!

Ya gotta see the video ... Action's leaving a show at the Hollywood Palladium and signing autographs when some fans come up and ask him to rate their street meat.

Action, who famously hosted a food show called "F***, That's Delicious," gives the guys something way better than a rating ... he uses his sharpie for a John Hancock, then tosses the pen skyward.

As you see, Action signs half the bun, along with some of the wrapping ... and the fans absolutely eat it up -- the autograph, not the dog, although they may have scarfed that down too.

Action, who is currently on his NBA Leather tour, is known for blending rap with food and signing all sorts of things ... like fan's faces and pizzas ... but this is the first time we've seen him leave his mark on a weiner.